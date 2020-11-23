http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ONPRunYrJHI/

Fifty people were shot, five fatally, over another violent weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Yesterday, Breitbart News reported nearly 40 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in Lightfoot’s Chicago. The nearly 40 victims included four people were fatally shot during that time-frame.

On Monday morning, ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported the numbers had increased to 50 people shot, five fatally.

The first firearm-related fatality of the weekend occurred Friday around 5:15 p.m., the second about 8:30 p.m. the same night, and the third at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fourth fatality occurred about 7 p.m. Saturday and the fifth around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Chicago Tribune reports 673 people were killed in Chicago between January 1, 2020, and November 9, 2020. The Tribune notes that a total of 3,619 people were shot–fatal and non-fatal combined–between January 1, 2020, and November 9, 2020.

Breitbart News reported 23 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago on Monday, November 16, 2020, alone.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

