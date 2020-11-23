https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/50000000-americans-traveling-thanksgiving-dr-fauci-not-happy/

Despite the best efforts by Democrat hypocrites and crazy Dr. Anthony Fauci — 50,000,000 will travel for Thanksgiving this year.

They may have ruined your year and the US economy but they won’t kill off Thanksgiving.

Democrats will have a heart attack over this!

Guess we’ll have to add that to the COVID stats, too.

AAA estimates around 50 million Americans will still travel for the holidays despite coronavirus pandemic warnings to stay home. https://t.co/olbI8o1smc — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) November 21, 2020

Dr. Fauci is NOT happy.

People crowded at airports are “going to get us into even more trouble than we are right now,” warned Dr. Anthony Fauci. https://t.co/uWc21IddsI — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 23, 2020

On Thursday, the CDC called on Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving. On Friday and Saturday, the TSA did more than 2 million screenings at airports, the highest two-day total since mid-March. pic.twitter.com/K0cYzxIRAt — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) November 23, 2020

