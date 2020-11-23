https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/50000000-americans-traveling-thanksgiving-dr-fauci-not-happy/

Despite the best efforts by Democrat hypocrites and crazy Dr. Anthony Fauci — 50,000,000 will travel for Thanksgiving this year.

They may have ruined your year and the US economy but they won’t kill off Thanksgiving.

Democrats will have a heart attack over this!
Guess we’ll have to add that to the COVID stats, too.

Dr. Fauci is NOT happy.

More…

