https://redstate.com/tladuke/2020/11/23/adam-carolla-gives-the-best-take-on-obamas-29-hour-audio-book-n284113
About The Author
Related Posts
Does Kamala Harris Still Believe Joe Biden’s Accusers or Nah?
August 12, 2020
The Democratic Field Is A Rainbow Of Sameness
April 7, 2019
A Supreme Court Showdown Over Federal Judges Rewriting State Election Laws Based on COVID is at Hand
October 4, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy