FILE PHOTO: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-400 plane is shown on final approach to land in San Diego, California April 4, 2016. Alaska Air Group Inc said on Monday that it would buy Virgin America Inc for $2.6 billion to compete more effectively with larger airlines and become the top carrier on the U.S. West Coast. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

November 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Alaska Air Group Inc said on Monday it would lease 13 new Boeing 737-9 MAX planes from aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp, with deliveries of the jets starting from the fourth quarter of 2021 through 2022.

The airline’s move to lease new 737 MAX planes comes after the United States last week lifted a 20-month-old flight ban on the aircraft.

As part of the lease agreement, Alaska Air said it would sell 10 Airbus A320s to Air Lease. (https://prn.to/3m3XYxS)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

