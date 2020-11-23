https://www.oann.com/ankara-prevented-german-vessel-from-policing-libya-arms-blockade-berlin/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ankara-prevented-german-vessel-from-policing-libya-arms-blockade-berlin

FILE PHOTO: German Navy armed personnel stand in front of the Frigate Hamburg, docked at Port Rashid, in Dubai May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

November 23, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Turkey prevented German forces belonging to a European Union military mission searching a Turkish cargo ship believed to be taking weapons to Libya, the German military said on Monday.

Soldiers from the frigate Hamburg boarded the Turkish vessel, the Rosalina-A, during the night, but had to abandon checks and withdraw after Turkey protested to the EU mission, a German military spokesman said.

Turkey said the Rosalina-A was carrying various materials such as food and paint, and that the search team had violated international law by not waiting for permission from Turkey.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

