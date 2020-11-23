https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-celebrates-harry-styles-wearing-a-dress

Pop singer Harry Styles wearing a dress for Vogue magazine has garnered praise from America’s most prominent leftist: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

In an Instagram story, Ocasio-Cortez went as far to compare the fashion choice to that of James Dean while praising the balance of masculine and feminine.

“It looks wonderful,” she wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail. “The masculine and feminine elements are balanced beautifully – the hair and jacket styling give me James Dean vibes too.”

The congresswoman from New York then addressed those who criticized the fashion shoot as something “unmanly,” arguing that they should use the moment to search deep within themselves.

“Some people are mad at it (because) some folks are very sensitive to examining and exploring gender roles in society,” she said. “Perhaps for some people it provokes some anger or insecurity around masculinity/femininity/etc. If it does, then maybe that’s part of the point. Sit with that reaction and think about it, examine it, explore it, engage it, and grow with it.”

AOC likened the fashion shoot to a creative choice meant to inspire thought in people.

“What’s the point of creating things if they don’t make people think? Or feel or reflect? Especially as an artist or creative? Who wants to see the same things all the time? And never explore their assumptions? Anyways, it looks bomb,” she concluded.

As The Daily Wire reported last week, Styles “became the first male to land a Vogue magazine cover, and he did so wearing gowns, skirts, and dresses.”

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away,” Styles told Vogue. “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing,” he continued. “It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Though leftists largely praised the shoot, conservatives were much more dismissive. Commentator Candace Owens, for instance, went viral with a tweet denouncing the shoot as an “outright attack” on masculinity.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men,” she said.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

RELATED: Left Cheers Harry Styles In Dresses; Candace Owens Pushes Back In Viral Tweet

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

