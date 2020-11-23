https://www.oann.com/apple-extends-concession-on-store-fees-for-some-apps/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=apple-extends-concession-on-store-fees-for-some-apps

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store,in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Apple Inc AAPL.O> said https://developer.apple.com/news/?id=kw16tplo on Monday apps that offer virtual sessions or classes do not need to use App Store’s in-app purchase method through June, extending an earlier deadline of December.

Apple charges a commission of between 15%-30% for apps that use its in-app payment system.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

