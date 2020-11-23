https://justthenews.com/government/security/apples-chief-security-officer-indicted-bribery-charges?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Apple’s chief security officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly offering brides to secure concealed weapon licenses for several company employees.

The security chief, Thomas Moyer, allegedly promised to donate 200 iPads to the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office, in California, in exchange for concealed carry licenses withheld from Apple employees,” said county District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Two county sheriffs, Undersheriff Rick Sung and Capt. James Jensen, were also indicted in the scheme, for allegedly extracting the promise from Moyer to have the company donate the iPads, worth $70,000, according to CNBC.

The indictments Monday concluded a two-year investigation by the district attorney’s office, which found that Sung and Jensen “held up” the licenses, refusing to release them until they got something of value, prosecutors said in a statement.

The deal was scrapped in August 2019, when Sung and Moyer purportedly learned of a district attorney office’s search warrant to seize all of the sheriff office’s concealed carry licenses.

″Tom Moyer is innocent of the charges filed against him. He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial,” Moyer’s lawyer, Ed Swanson, told CNBC.

