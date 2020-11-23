https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/23/are-you-on-parler-msnbc-thinks-youre-fine-with-hate-speech-and-racism-then/

Remember last week when Glenn Greenwald called out the “little hall monitor dweebs” who work for the networks and “whose only purpose is to pressure other platforms to censor or block the voices that are most threatening to them”? One of the two dweebs Greenwald called out specifically was NBC News’ Ben Collins, and it looks like Collins is doing his job of pressuring another platform that’s most threatening to the media establishment: Parler.

CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter already expressed his concerns about Parler, especially that “people are going more and more into their own echo chambers.” Now Collins is here to warn viewers that Parler’s users are fine with hate speech and racism “and why it’s concerning when it comes to spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation.”

Hold up: MSNBC, the network that just gave Joy Ann Reid her own primetime show, is worried about spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation?

“They’re fine with hate speech and racism,” @oneunderscore__ says about Parler, a social media platform used for spreading conspiracy theories.

“Swearing is not really allowed … nudity is not really allowed, so it’s free speech platform in racism only.” https://t.co/kS7jS0ZSjN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 23, 2020

These lying pieces of human filth will do anything to take down Parler. They’re obsessed with Parler. They write about it & talk about it all the time because they don’t control it. This is a grotesque claim, commensurate w/the character of the grotesque human being who made it. pic.twitter.com/2DSwMPdXJr — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 23, 2020

They do NOT want us peasants to get together & figure out we’ve been lied to for decades. That’s bad for DC & bad for their business — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 24, 2020

These asshats are pissed off by freedom! — Jacqué Stoddard (@jacquestoddard) November 23, 2020

Writing “news” stories without actually checking out the source is such a tired old media ploy. They’ve been doing it since the 90s when I was in pr and they quoted people from my org they never talked to. — Ellen (@EllenLBB) November 24, 2020

They just cut and pasted what they wrote about gab — joshuabelanger (@joshuabelanger) November 24, 2020

Since they can’t control it, they have started a campaign to ruin it — Silaba (@anabiyeni) November 23, 2020

The fact that it bothers him and his ilk so much makes it all worth while. Time to turn up the volume and watch them absolutely implode. — K.Pease (@kpease34) November 23, 2020

I just choked on my soft drink when I read where he said leads to misinformation — RAH (@rhurd66) November 24, 2020

I love the haters. It’s amazing when you start taking money out of their pocket now they will squirm like worms. Let’s go Parler let’s go! I’m getting everybody I know to join PARLER. And to leave Twitter and Facebook. And let’s not forget Fox News. #BOYCOTT — Melissa Beasley (@missypie31) November 23, 2020

If they can’t divide us they can’t control us.

It’s this fueled division of the people that’s kept these parasites in positions of power for decades. — The Krotron ▫️ 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇸▫️ (@TKrotron) November 24, 2020

Don’t care what they think anymore. I will though if they try to silence us.

And they will regret that because they will be destroyed. — saynotoicd10 (@Noicd10) November 24, 2020

Again they have to disparage it now so that when it becomes bigger than twitter the mainstream media will have conditioned the masses into beliving it’s a racist platform. — summer time (@ollie315) November 24, 2020

Had to see this coming. If in doubt, call somebody a racist. — Kendall (@KTS8485) November 23, 2020

They’re just upset that they can’t control everyone. Some people actually think for themselves. — Sean Russell (@sean24russell) November 24, 2020

We got love and light on our side. — Agelesster (@agelesster) November 23, 2020

Just goes to show their desperation, really pathetic, we are woke.. — DEMOGOD (@DEMOGOD88) November 23, 2020

That’s brilliant.

Hey free advertising 😃 Maybe if these soical platforms would do the same they could save the business and keep thousands of employees who are willing to work for a living — Xintinel 🥧🦃 (@xintinel) November 23, 2020

They will compare it to 4chan or other fringe sites so they feel better. This disinformation will be public so that any quotes from Parler will be dismissed as “fringe”. — Scotty S (@schindlers1) November 24, 2020

Good. They’re unintentionally encouraging people to check out Parler. Let the people see for themselves. They always underestimate people’s abilities to think for themselves. — Vice President Elect Araminta Ross (@AramintaRoss2) November 23, 2020

Of course, they have to discredit it. If they allow people to know the truth they might be questioning. — Amoebaa (@Am0ebaa) November 23, 2020

Wow, MSNBC is still on the air? No way! — Kevin willetts (@kevin_willetts) November 23, 2020

Good company to be in when they are coming after you — Heath Perry (@heathperry) November 23, 2020

