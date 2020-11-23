https://noqreport.com/2020/11/23/as-the-time-to-fight-nears-let-the-enemy-start-the-war/

One piece of important news this week is that many retail suppliers of small-arms ammunition have little stock remaining on their shelves. Ammunition makers will replenish stocks over time, but, for now, you can be sure that Americans have stocked their own shelves with ammunition to a point where you can hear them groaning. If the need comes, that ammunition can feed the millions of weapons Americans have been buying in 2020 for a considerable period of time.

Such an arsenal, of course, has been built up held for use against tyranny in the form of the Democrats, their allies in big-tech, media, and Wall Street, and the party’s rabid anti-American followers, if they (a) succeed in stealing the presidential election, (b) order lock-downs across the entire country or in substantial parts of it, (c) rejoin the Paris Climate accord and end fracking, fossil-fuel development, and energy independence; (d) mandate forced vaccinations of all Americans, or (e) any other crack-brained ideas that party leaders arranged to have flow out of the mouth of that treasonous felon, China Joe.

The foregoing is obvious, and so is the need for patience and orderly behavior – unless attacked – on the part of all loyal Americans. We have armed ourselves and otherwise prepared to destroy China Joe and all that he and his party represent. But it is essential that American loyalists let the enemy initiate war. The Democrats came close last weekend by attacking families, women, and children after the Washington rally, but the party’s official terrorists were chased away by patriots. Yes, the Democrats have been waging a rhetorically vicious and often violent war against loyal Americans and their property since 2008, but we must let them take an action that will immediately cement the unity of loyalists, just as Japans’ raid on Pearl Harbor did in December 1941.

So be calm and let the constitutional process reach completion; all may yet be well. But if China-agent Joe is given the presidency, it will be clear that the Constitution is played out for the time being, and can only be restored by force. At that point, the exploitation of 2nd Amendment becomes justified under the guidance of Thomas Jefferson and his colleagues in the Continental Congress, which states that

“when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government.”

When this occurs, China Joe and his gang will not have the savvy and wisdom of Japan’s Admiral Yamamoto. Instead, the response of the Democrats and their allies will be powered only by hate, and they are so blinded by their hatred for the President Trump, the American republic, and its history, as well as by their contempt for the intelligence of loyal Americans, that they will be shocked when the party’s terrorist forces and traitorous U.S. military personnel are struck by fire from “a rifle behind every blade of grass.” And, you can bet, there will be far more trained riflemen, armed with far more capable rifles, that send them to perdition than anything Yamamoto could have imagined in 1941.

One final thought, the media is reporting that some Democratic governors and mayors are going to send their police forces to private homes on Thanksgiving – and again on Christmas – supposedly to make sure that not too many people have gathered to thank the Lord and share a meal. Now this is both childish and authoritarian on its face, but perhaps it is more than that. Once these armed and Democrat-owned policemen enter your house, might they not also ask the home owner if there are arms in the house and demand to examine and/or seize them?

Americans ought to keep their eyes peeled for visiting policemen on Thanksgiving Day, especially in Michigan and Virginia.

