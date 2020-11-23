https://babylonbee.com/news/babylon-mom-how-to-be-vulnerable-while-still-showing-off-your-perfect-abs/

Hey everyone, sorry it’s been a while since I’ve updated this blog. Life has just been crazy in our little home!

Ladies, I want to take a moment to talk about vulnerability. In a world of Instagram influencers and Snapchat filters and immaculately photographed little Pinterest homes, it can start to feel overwhelming. There’s so much pressure to keep up an image of perfection, and quite frankly, it can make me feel like I can barely breathe. Or it would, if I didn’t do three hours of aerobics every day with my fitness coach, Brad.

That’s why I decided to do something different and new. I decided to post some photos to social media that reveal the less-than-perfect side of my life. So many people probably look at me as this incredible influencer with a perfect home, adorable children, perfect abs, and an incredibly fit body. They’re right, of course, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have my moments.

For example, just the other day, my housecleaner called in sick, so my children’s toys were left in the living room for an extra thirty minutes before a backup housecleaner could be called. Rather than wait until I could show off a pristine photo, I decided to just get real and share the following photo of the mess:

I did this because we live in an imperfect, messy world. And we shouldn’t be afraid to show that.

I felt such relief after that post (and received so many new Likes and Follows), that I had an epiphany; what other messes and imperfections have I been afraid to show off? And how can I do that while also making sure people look up to me as a talented social media influencer/goddess?

Simple. It turns out, you can post the most perfectly flattering photos, but everyone will still feel like you’re being vulnerable if you just say that you’re being vulnerable in the caption:

Now, before you allow insecurity to come in and tell you that you shouldn’t intentionally post things that borderline on narcissism… You just need to tell that voice to shut up. Because part of being vulnerable means admitting that it’s okay to take time for myself and admit that I really am amazing.

