New York governor and International Emmy Award-winner Andrew Cuomo has been busy recently advising citizens to stay put for Thanksgiving and to protect the vulnerable. But you just knew this story wouldn’t stop there. Earlier today Cuomo said something during a radio interview that has caught plenty of attention:

.@NYGovCuomo is having his 89-year old mother and two daughters to Albany for Thanksgiving. “The story is, my mom is going to come up and two of my girls. But the plans change.” He has spent the better half of two weeks telling New Yorkers to stay home for the holiday. — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) November 23, 2020

We weren’t surprised, and many others also were shaking their heads:

You’ve GOT to be kidding me. https://t.co/v0Ny82MCJl — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 23, 2020

Cuomo should definitely enjoy Thanksgiving with his family. And he can understand that all other New Yorkers will too. https://t.co/5tmU3xbtPz — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 23, 2020

And there you have it. The elite are immune. https://t.co/tiC5g14jUv — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 23, 2020

The hypocrisy is the point. https://t.co/x8s5hwNJgl — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 23, 2020

Well, at least he isn’t sending her to a nursing home https://t.co/F1MG1AO5n4 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 23, 2020

That Emmy Award has really sent him over the edge. — michael epps (@michael_epps) November 23, 2020

19 hours ago: vanishing old people in the Rockwell painting Now: “I’m bringing in my 89-year old mom from out of town.” https://t.co/oIlCm1aHCO — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) November 23, 2020

BUT…

Guess what happened next less than a couple hours later:

BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo will NOT be seeing his 89-year old mother & daughters for Thanksgiving—his senior advisor @RichAzzopardi confirms 1hr after the gov said he’d be celebrating with them on @WAMCNews. Also after a ton of backlash following the unveiling of his holiday plans. pic.twitter.com/Z0Chb9VocC — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) November 23, 2020

Uh oh, somebody got caught being a hypocrite! Or maybe Cuomo would rather everybody believe the “science” changed in a matter of an hour or two.

How does it feel knowing you may have single handedly changed the Cuomo family thanksgiving plans? — Mikey G (@MikeyG_NY) November 23, 2020

Maybe Cuomo and his family should just meet Gavin Newsom for a Thanksgiving dinner at French Laundry and get it over with.

