New York governor and International Emmy Award-winner Andrew Cuomo has been busy recently advising citizens to stay put for Thanksgiving and to protect the vulnerable. But you just knew this story wouldn’t stop there. Earlier today Cuomo said something during a radio interview that has caught plenty of attention:

We weren’t surprised, and many others also were shaking their heads:

BUT…

Guess what happened next less than a couple hours later:

Uh oh, somebody got caught being a hypocrite! Or maybe Cuomo would rather everybody believe the “science” changed in a matter of an hour or two.

Maybe Cuomo and his family should just meet Gavin Newsom for a Thanksgiving dinner at French Laundry and get it over with.

