Barack Obama’s been making the rounds to promote his new memoir — or at least part one of his new memoir — “A Promised Land.”

But there’s something you should know, lest you think that his memoir was just another exercise in stroking his own ego:

Those ladies look totes convinced.

Yes, please.

Seriously.

Where’s PolitiFact?

