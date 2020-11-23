https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2020/11/23/belmont-journal-build-back-better-n1166560

Nov 23 2020 13:00@

Airlines may require passengers to present proof of Covid-19 vaccination before letting them fly. “QANTAS CEO confirms that proof that you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be compulsory for international air travel onboard his aircraft.”

From the comments it appears that not everyone is happy. Suddenly, the rights to movement that were long assumed to be a right turn out to be less than that.

Amazing that most of the comments on here think this should be a debate limited to airlines. What about every workplace, school, pub, sporting event, parliament? Do those who workers who refuse to get vaccinated expect to be paid sick leave when they need 2 weeks off for Covid?

Yeah and what if there’s a Covid-20? It’s a “papers please” world. Except for voters.

Books: The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe by Jay Richards. The human cost of the emergency response to COVID-19 has far outweighed the benefits. That’s the sobering verdict of a trio of scholars—a biologist, a statistician, and a philosopher.

