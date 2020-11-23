http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MHRffiZBhHk/

A Berlin woman had said she forgives a Malian migrant currently on trial for biting off part of her mouth and nose over the summer in a city park and said she wants him to be set free.

Malian migrant Sankun K. was put on trial on Friday for the attack, which took place in July in Berlin’s Görlitzer Park and saw the 24-year-old attack his 42-year-old victim by biting at part of her nose and mouth, leaving permanent damage.

Victim Albana R., meanwhile, has said that she not only forgives the migrant for the attack but added that she wants him to be set free. “It happened. I was bitten. I was sewn up. I forgive him and wish him a good life,” she told a German court, tabloid BZ reports.

Report: Germans More Likely to Be Victims of Migrant Crime Than Vice Versa https://t.co/kXEEcY4kFH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 13, 2019

The 42-year-old claimed she met the migrant by a riverbank and engaged in conversation, saying, “We are in the water together. I had swallowed a pink ecstasy pill. I said to him in the river, ‘You are John the Baptist for me!’ Then I cleaned leaves in the garden. He followed me. Then he took me and bit me.”

She added that she had permanent scars as a result of the attack and the judge stated that photos taken after the attack showed pieces of the woman’s cheek missing and her teeth visible.

The 42-year-old told the judge she thought the migrant was “clairvoyant” and when asked if the migrant had a sexual interest in her she replied, “I think so. I thought that after baptism Jesus spoke to me. I had taken the pink pill.”

A verdict in the case is expected by the 27th of November but the tabloid notes that the migrant may be placed in a psychiatric facility instead of prison.

The case is just the latest assault on a woman by a migrant in Germany and comes just months after a Tunisian migrant was arrested after randomly attacked two people in the city of Augsburg while armed with a machete and an axe.

Tunisian Migrant Arrested After Attacking German Bystanders with Machete https://t.co/EPkIpyBTkl — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 2, 2020

In September, a Pakistani migrant in the city of Cottbus admitted to stabbing a German teen on a local bus at random, claiming that he did so in order to avoid deportation.

Last year, a Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) report revealed that native Germans were far more likely to be victims of migrant criminals than vice versa.

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

