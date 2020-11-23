https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/527189-biden-selects-john-kerry-for-climate-czar

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE on Monday named former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryMemo to Joe: It’s not 2015 anymore Biden campaign manager says he’s ‘going to make good’ on ‘incredibly progressive’ agenda Markey wins reelection in Massachusetts MORE as special envoy to lead his administration’s efforts to fight climate change.

Kerry will be the “climate czar” for the incoming administration, coordinating programs that are expected to stretch across multiple agencies while leading efforts at a White House that may need to look for avenues beyond Congress to advance climate priorities.

“America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is. I’m proud to partner with the president-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President’s Climate Envoy,” Kerry wrote on Twitter.

The position will be embedded on the National Security Council (NSC), a sign of the gravity with which the administration views the issue.

“This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue,” the Biden transition team said in a statement announcing Kerry’s selection among other top security officials. His role will not require Senate confirmation.

Kerry’s diplomatic background will be an asset for Biden, who has pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accord on day one of his presidency and who wants to take a leadership role on an issue that has been largely ignored by the Trump administration over the last four years.

“Secretary Kerry elevated environmental challenges as diplomatic priorities, from oceans to hydrofluorocarbons. He was a key architect of the Paris Climate Accord, and signed the historic agreement to reduce carbon emissions with his granddaughter on his lap,” the Biden transition team said in a release.

Shortly after the election, Biden cited “the battle to save the climate” among his top five priorities, calling for the nation to “marshal the forces of science” along with decency, hope and fairness.

The special envoy position would have Kerry, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004 and former senator from Massachusetts, playing a key role in implementing Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan, which calls for reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and requires a massive investment in clean energy, weatherization and efforts to green the transportation sector.

The cross-cutting nature of the plan would call on action from the Department of the Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy, along with related action from the departments of Commerce and Labor.

Biden has not yet named his picks to lead any of those agencies, though the transition team is in the process of vetting Rep. Deb Haaland Debra HaalandOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats push Biden to pick Haaland as next Interior secretary | Trump administration proposal takes aim at bank pledges to avoid fossil fuel financing | Wasserman Schultz pitches climate plan in race to chair Appropriations House Democrats push Biden to pick Haaland as next Interior secretary The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Pence, Biden wage tug of war over pandemic plans MORE (D-N.M.) as a potential head of the Department of the Interior, while California Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols is on the short list to lead the EPA. Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Barrasso to seek top spot on Energy and Natural Resources Committee | Forest Service finalizes rule weakening environmental review of its projects | Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Biden to enlist Agriculture, Transportation agencies in climate fight Five actions Biden should take to build a more humane food system MORE (D) is also seen as a contender to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, another agency that could play a role in Biden’s climate plans.

Kerry has been active on climate change since leaving office. Last year he founded World War Zero, a climate initiative to unite “unlikely allies with one common mission: making the world respond to the climate crisis the same way we mobilized to win World War II.”

He has also been a vocal critic of the Republican response to climate change.

“There are a lot of proposals, but none of them are coming from your party or your side of the aisle,” Kerry told Rep. James ComerJames (Jamie) R. ComerHillicon Valley: Department of Justice sues Google | House Republicans push for tech bias hearing | Biden drawing more Twitter engagement for first time House Republicans push VA for details on recent data breach House panel advances bill to ban Postal Service leaders from holding political positions MORE (R-Ky.) during a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting last year addressing the intersection of climate change and national security.

He also said freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez defends Harry Styles wearing dress on Vogue cover: ‘It looks wonderful’ Democrats’ squabbling vindicates Biden non-campaign GOP congresswoman-elect wants to form Republican ‘Squad’ called ‘The Force’ MORE (D-N.Y.) had offered “more leadership in one day or one week than President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE has in his lifetime” on climate change.

Kerry’s appointment generated positive reviews from Democrats and environmentalists.

“This is a clear signal to the international community that U.S. climate leadership is back, literally and figuratively,” said Christy Goldfuss, who led the White House Council on Environmental Quality during the Obama administration.

Updated at 1:51 p.m.

