https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/23/biden-picks-non-scientist-john-kerry-as-climate-envoy/

Despite his constant emphasis on following the science, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose non-scientist Democrat Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee as climate envoy for the Biden foreign policy team.

Biden repeatedly claimed that he prioritizes following and relying on scientists’ recommendations to make policy decisions, including when it comes to climate change.

“I believe in science. Donald Trump doesn’t. It’s that simple, folks,” he wrote in October.

Instead of picking a scientist for the envoy position, however, Biden chose the former secretary of state who has no scientific background qualifying him as an authoritative voice on the matter of climate change or policy. Rather, Kerry spent an extensive amount of his career involved in politics, rising through the Democrats’ ranks as a congressman, lieutenant governor, senator, and more.

Kerry’s limited experience with climate change appears to be his position serving as a co-chair on Biden and Bernie Sanders’ climate unity task force along with Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Kerry also forced the United States into the Paris Climate Accord while he was Secretary of State, which President Donald Trump formally withdrew from earlier this month.

The Trump Administration also abolished the climate envoy position in 2017, forcing the State Department to reassign some of the position’s responsibilities to other bureaucrats.

During his time on the campaign trail, Biden routinely suggested that climate change should be high on the United States’s priority list, signaling his intent to rejoin the Paris Accord on Day One of his presidency.

Despite his lack of scientific qualifications, Kerry accepted Biden’s nomination, claiming that “America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is.”

“I’m proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President’s Climate Envoy,” he added.

In September, a Senate report found that Kerry lied to reporters about his knowledge of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, serving in a lucrative board position for a Ukrainian energy company. Kerry also took stage at the Democratic National Convention this summer claiming that, during his time in the State Department under former President Barack Obama, he “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon,” by facilitating the Iran nuclear deal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...