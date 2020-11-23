https://thehill.com/policy/international/527173-biden-taps-longtime-adviser-blinken-for-secretary-of-state

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE on Monday formally announced who he intends to nominate for his national security team as he moves forward with the transition process amid continued efforts by President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE to deny the results of the election.

The rollout of names included Antony Blinken, a longtime foreign policy adviser, to serve as secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas to serve as Homeland Security secretary; Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence; and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy,” Biden said in a statement announcing his nominations.

“This is the crux of that team. These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative. Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits – or without diversity of background and perspective. It’s why I’ve selected them.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisWomen set to take key roles in Biden administration Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge Pressure grows from GOP for Trump to recognize Biden election win MORE praised the individuals nominated as “crisis-tested national security and foreign policy leaders” who are set to face the challenges the administration will take on in the first day in office.

“President-elect Biden and I know that the moment we walk into the White House, we will inherit a series of unprecedented challenges,” Harris said in a statement. “These crisis-tested national security and foreign policy leaders have the knowledge and expertise to keep our country safe and restore and advance America’s leadership around the world. They represent the best of America.”

Biden’s nominations elevate close and trusted advisors respected as professionals in their fields while fulfilling his promises to create teams with diversity in gender and ethnicity. The list includes officials with deep government experience who served with him during the Obama administration.

Haines, who served as deputy director of the CIA and principal deputy national security adviser under former President Obama, had been viewed as a leading choice for a top intelligence post in Biden’s cabinet. If she is confirmed, she will become the first woman ever to serve as Director of National Intelligence.

Those who have worked with her describe Haines as deeply gifted and someone who is committed to serving her country and understands the inner workings of government.

Mayorkas, known as “Ali,” was a top choice to lead Department of Homeland Security (DHS) among Latino advocacy groups. He will become the first Latino to helm DHS if confirmed.

As director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and later as DHS deputy secretary, Mayorkas oversaw the design and implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, by far the Obama administration’s most popular immigration initiative.

While the Biden administration will calm some fears among Hispanic Democrats with a Mayorkas appointment, it will also appoint a DHS veteran who’ll be in a position to address the department’s chronic morale problem.

Greenfield, a Black woman, has decades of experience as a member of the career foreign service. She spent over 30 years as foreign service officer before retiring from her position at the State Department shortly after Trump took office.

Blinken’s nomination to lead the State Department drew praise from foreign policy and national security experts who reacted to earlier reports that Blinken was expected to be nominated for the key Cabinet position charged with reasserting the U.S. position on the world stage.

Blinken served as Biden’s senior foreign policy adviser throughout the campaign, leading a team that drew hundreds of global experts volunteering their time as informal advisers.

Their history together stretches back to Biden’s time as chair and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where Blinken served six years as Democratic staff director.

Blinken followed Biden to the White House as the vice president’s national security adviser before taking on more senior roles in national security, advising then-President Obama before being promoted to senior positions at the State Department.

His reported nomination was welcomed by national security professionals like Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, who wrote on Twitter that Blinken will be a strong secretary of State that will be able to speak with authority on behalf of Biden and with knowledge of the issues and the State Department.

“Good man, good choice,” Haass wrote on Twitter.

David Axelrod David AxelrodWhat a Biden administration should look like Obama book excerpt: ‘Hard to deny my overconfidence’ during early health care discussions CNN’s Axelrod on Biden debate performance: ‘If you’re ahead and you get a draw, you win’ MORE, who served as senior adviser to Obama, described Blinken on Twitter as “one of the finest public servants I’ve ever known. Brilliant, thoughtful, honest and experienced-really a splendid choice.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Blinken will be faced with the task of repairing relationships with close allies that chafed under the Trump administration, as well as joining in global cooperation to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Blinken will also be charged with taking a more confrontational approach to authoritarian rulers routinely embraced by the incumbent president, including Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un6 policy don’ts for Joe Biden South Korea urging Biden to prioritize denuclearization talks with North Lisa Gordon-Hagerty resigns as chief of nuclear weapons agency MORE and Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinPutin not ready to recognize Biden win Putin: Russia ready to give Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to other countries Trump to participate in virtual G-20 summit amid coronavirus surge MORE, to name a few.

China and Iran will likely be the biggest foreign policy challenges confronting the incoming Biden administration.

With China, the president-elect is set to take a stronger stance against Beijing’s assault on human rights, democratic freedoms and military posturing, safeguarding the U.S. from cyberattacks and intellectual property theft — but will need to engage over trade, responding to the pandemic and cooperation on the environment.

On Iran, Blinken will be the face of Biden’s promise to re-engage with Iran over its nuclear program and is likely to come up against strong pushback from Israel and Gulf countries who are speaking out against the president-elect’s intent to negotiate with Tehran and calling to be consulted over any deal likely to take place.

The announcement of Biden’s nominations for key cabinet postings come as President Trump refuses to concede the election.

The president and his allies have leveled unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in an effort to challenge the results. The campaign has filed a number of lawsuits but failed to produce evidence to back up their claims. Over the weekend, a federal judge issued a sharply-worded opinion dismissing the campaign’s lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of results in Pennsylvania.

On the world stage, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoPompeo says Mideast strategy will be Trump administration policy ‘until our time is complete’ Trump administration pulls out of Open Skies treaty with Russia Tibetan political leader makes visit to White House for first time in six decades MORE has also failed to recognize Biden as president-elect and continued to insist while on a 10-day trip to Europe and the Middle East that the U.S. election process is inconclusive with votes still being counted.

Rafael Bernal contributed reporting. Updated at 1:10 p.m.

