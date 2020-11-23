https://thehill.com/policy/finance/527226-biden-to-nominate-janet-yellen-as-treasury-secretary-report

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE will name former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Calls mount to start transition as Biden readies Cabinet picks Women set to take key roles in Biden administration The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Pence, Biden wage tug of war over pandemic plans MORE as his Treasury secretary nominee, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Yellen, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, would be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary. She had been seen as a top candidate for the position, and one who could probably be confirmed by the Senate even if it is in GOP hands after the results of two runoff elections in Georgia in January.

The Senate in 2014 confirmed Yellen as Fed chair in a 56-26 vote, though many of the Republicans who backed her then are no longer members of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yellen’s nomination would be the latest signal of Biden’s effort to set up a diverse Cabinet. On Monday he announced he would nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to serve as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenDemocrats brush off calls for Biden to play hardball on Cabinet picks What’s behind the divisions over Biden’s secretary of Labor? Alito to far-right litigants: The buffet is open MORE (D-Mass.) was seen as a top contender for the post, and some of her supporters are likely to be disappointed that Biden did not choose to nominate her for the position.

Yellen, 74, became the first woman to chair the Fed board of governors in 2014, leading the central bank’s efforts to bolster the recovery from the Great Recession. Her insistence on keeping interest rates near zero for much of her tenure laid the groundwork for a major shift in the way the Fed balances unemployment and inflation, though some progressives have criticized the rate hikes during the second half of her tenure.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE declined to nominate Yellen for a second four-year term when her term expired in 2018. Her Republican successor, Jerome Powell, had voted in lockstep with Yellen on interest rates and led the Fed’s efforts to formalize its new emphasis on reducing unemployment.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would be the first person to chair the Fed, lead the Treasury Department and serve as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers — a position she held from 1997 to 1999 during the Clinton administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

