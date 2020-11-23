https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/bidens-climate-czar-john-kerry-owns-11-million-beach-front-home-marthas-vineyard-island/

Everyone knows leftist politicians don’t believe their own malarkey, but a new Democratic presidential administration means more “do as I say, not as I do” tyrants are in charge beginning in 2021.

Before there were hypocritical politicians flagrantly flouting their own COVID-19 lockdown rules, there were the global warming-alarmists who traversed the Earth in carbon-spewing private jets to lecture regular people about their energy consumption.

One such throwback is failed 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry, whom presumptive President-elect Joe Biden has tapped to become “Climate Czar” in his incoming administration.

The former secretary of state, who is best known for his anti-American testimony against fellow military members while also falsely bolstering claims of his heroism in the Vietnam War during his presidential campaign, will get to brand himself as a true believer in global warming.

The one glaring problem with that, however, is that Kerry simply doesn’t buy into all the hogwash about the cataclysmic disaster and rising sea levels that will decimate coastal cities — if he did, he certainly wouldn’t own waterfront property on Martha’s Vineyard.

TRENDING: Appeals court to review Trump’s Pennsylvania case

One of the tenets of the disastrous Paris climate agreement that Kerry helped push was the promise to slow the rising sea levels by lowering global temperatures, The New York Times reported on the deal.

Yet according to the Vineyard Gazette, Kerry paid $11.75 million for a historic seven-bedroom home in 2017, apparently undeterred by the incoming deluge that has been repeatedly threatened if we don’t do something about global warming (maybe he incorrectly believed former President Barack Obama had made good on his prediction that his election was the time when “the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.”)

Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk made that point when news broke that Kerry’s name was advanced for the position.

“If Joe Biden’s special ‘Climate Envoy,’ John Kerry, actually believed in Global Warming & rising sea levels, why would he live in a $12,000,000 waterfront mansion on the island of Martha’s Vineyard?” Kirk tweeted Monday.

If Joe Biden’s special “Climate Envoy,” John Kerry, actually believed in Global Warming & rising sea levels, why would he live in a $12,000,000 waterfront mansion on the island of Martha’s Vineyard? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 23, 2020

Kerry also previously had a summer home in Nantucket, which he sold for a cool $17.5 million in 2018, the Boston Globe reported (One wonders if the real estate disclosure included the coming existential threat to the coastline that Kerry ascribed to),

Besides his apparent disbelief that his real estate holdings would soon be underwater, Kerry also doesn’t seem interested in his massive carbon footprint; it was big news in 2014 that the poor, put-upon man had to deal with his private jet breaking down, forcing him into commercial air travel with the rest of the peons.

Of course, he doesn’t need any qualifications except for the fact that was a failed and unpopular candidate.

In fact, that seems to be a resume enhancement, especially for the secretary of state job as evidenced by fact that Hillary Clinton who also held that position in the Obama administration and may find her way into the Biden administration.

“All of the people who presided over decades of American foreign policy failure are now finding their way back to the White House under a Biden administration,” Greg Price from the Daily Caller tweeted Monday.

“DC is a wonderful place like that.”

All of the people who presided over decades of American foreign policy failure are now finding their way back to the White House under a Biden administration. DC is a wonderful place like that. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 23, 2020

Whether global warming is real, and whether humans are the cause, the person in charge of implementing expensive and expansive policies should be a true believer.

However, just like the current situation with COVID-19, the people who make these policies always exempt themselves.

The only thing Kerry has going for him is that he’s over 75 years old, white and a colossal political failure.

In other words, he’s just like the president he’ll be serving under.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

