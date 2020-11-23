https://www.oann.com/bidens-transition-team-to-begin-meeting-with-federal-officials-executive-director/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bidens-transition-team-to-begin-meeting-with-federal-officials-executive-director

November 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect Joe Biden’s team will begin meeting with federal government officials to discuss the pandemic response, national security and other issues after a U.S. agency gave the go-ahead for the formal transition on Monday, a transition official said.

“In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies,” Biden transition executive director Yohannes Abraham said in a statement.

