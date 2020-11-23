https://www.oann.com/bojs-kuroda-rebuffs-view-japan-heading-towards-deflation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bojs-kuroda-rebuffs-view-japan-heading-towards-deflation

November 24, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he did not see Japan heading towards deflation, but added he would watch service-sector consumption and capital expenditure closely.

“We expect capital expenditure to rebound, as the hit from COVID-19 eases and helps lift corporate profits,” Kuroda told a semi-annual testimony to parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

