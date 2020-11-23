https://www.oann.com/bojs-kuroda-warns-of-banking-sector-risks-from-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bojs-kuroda-warns-of-banking-sector-risks-from-covid-19

November 24, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country’s financial stability could be disrupted if the damage to commercial banks’ profits from COVID-19 persisted.

“The outlook for Japan’s economy and prices is highly uncertain with risks skewed to the downside,” Kuroda said in semiannual testimony to parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

