The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has voted to certify election results in favor of Joe Biden, despite the massive irregularities and concerns raised by the GOP.

The vote came after approximately three hours of public comment, many of which were expressing concerns about the validity of the count.

The Detroit News reports that Republican board member Aaron Van Langevelde crossed over to join the two Democratic board members in supporting certification.

After earlier stalling, here’s the moment Republican Aaron Van Langevelde of Michigan’s State Board of Canvassers said he will vote to certify Michigan’s election results. This is it: Michigan’s 16 electoral votes officially go to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/EZemjFxaSD — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2020

GOP member Norm Shinkle abstained from voting citing concerns about out-of-balance counting boards in Wayne County.

The Republican Party had urged the board to delay certification until an audit could be conducted.

Van Langevelde, an attorney who works for House Republicans, defended the decision to certify the vote.

“I’ve reviewed every section. I haven’t found anything about an audit,” Van Langevelde said. “I found nothing about authority for us to delay certification because we’re waiting for more accurate results. I found nothing about making certification contingent on an audit. I found nothing that gives us the authority to review complaints for fraud.”

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Chair Laura Cox sent a letter to Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers on Saturday to urge a delay.

“To simply gloss over these irregularities now without a thorough audit would only foster feelings of distrust among Michigan’s electorate,” the letter reads.

Outside, a crowd of Trump supporters chanted “CNN SUCKS” during a live broadcast by the network.

