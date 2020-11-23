https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pennsylvania-supreme-court-rules-against-trump/

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Will Allow Mail-In Ballots With Incomplete Envelopes

Just hit the wires in the past 30 minutes.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday dealt President Trump’s campaign a legal loss, ruling that mail-in ballots cast in the state’s election can be counted even if a voter failed to completely fill out the envelope.

The ruling comes on the heels of a separate federal judge’s decision in the state Saturday that dismissed the campaign’s request to block certification of votes.

The state Supreme Court’s judgment knocked down multiple lawsuits that the Trump campaign had been pursuing. These cases were aimed at the Board of Elections in Philadelphia County, the most populous area in Pennsylvania.

The campaign’s lawsuits were focused on the fewer than 9,000 absentee and mail-in ballots that the county elections board decided to count despite possible errors on the outer envelopes. The campaign had argued that these errors, which included failing to handwrite a proper name, date or street address on the outside of the ballot-return envelope, were disqualifying.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also noted that the campaign was not arguing that there was any evidence of fraud associated with these ballots.

“Here we conclude that while failures to include a handwritten name, address or date in the voter declaration on the back of the outer envelope, while constituting technical violations of the Election Code, do not warrant the wholesale disenfranchisement of thousands of Pennsylvania voters,” Justice Christine Donohue wrote.

If the Trump campaign had won the case and invalidated the votes, it would not have been enough to overcome Biden’s 81,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania — even if all of the ballots in question had gone to Biden.