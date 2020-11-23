https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-scores-two-big-wins-michigan/

This election is not close to being over. The President has the US Constitution on his back and this will carry him on to victory. This won’t be in our time but it will happen soon.

The President’s team believes it has a great case in Michigan related to the tremendous amount of voter and election fraud in this year’s election. You can’t steal votes and make up votes according to the Constitution. Elections must be free and without fraud.

Unfortunately for Democrats they knew the only way they could beat President Trump is to commit fraud and they did it in every way imaginable.

Today the President’s team had two significant wins:

President Trump’s campaign said it scored two victories Monday in its effort to contest results in several key battleground states, as Michigan state legislators agreed to hold a hearing into election irregularities while a federal appeals court expedited proceedings to consider Trump’s legal challenge in Pennsylvania. The developments were announced by Trump campaign senior legal counsel Jenna Ellis, who said the GOP-led Michigan House would hold its hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. “We are grateful to Michigan House lawmakers for not rushing to certify inaccurate election results,” Ellis told Just the News. “We are confident they will share the same concerns once they see the extent of the outright fraud and disregard for the law that happened in Michigan and across the nation. Every American should want to know the truth.” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who over the weekend said he feared the state was heading toward a constitutional crisis, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Do you think President Trump is going to win? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes) Meanwhile, the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled Trump’s “motion for emergency expedited review is granted at the direction of the court.”

President Trump’s team knew they would have to win this election outright and in the courts. This is the way it is this year. Joe Biden’s team cheated in every way imaginable. There will be justice but it will be when it’s supposed to be.

