https://www.theblaze.com/news/gavin-newsom-isolation-covid-exposure

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that he and his family have entered self-isolation after exposure to someone with coronavirus.

What are the details?

In an early Monday morning series of tweets, Newsom wrote, “Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Thankfully, the entire family tested negative today,” he continued. “However, consistent with local guidance, we will be quarantining for 14 days.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Newsom and his family will continue to be tested during their period of self-isolation.

The California governor concluded his announcement by thanking necessary workers who are required to place themselves in a position of risk on a daily basis during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“We are grateful for all the officers that keep our family safe and for every frontline worker who continues to go to work during this pandemic.”

What else?

Newsom has been under fire after having attended a large, indoor — maskless — birthday dinner party held earlier in the month.

The scandal erupted amid the embattled governor’s recent announcement on Thanksgiving-related restrictions on California families.

He has since apologized for attending the dinner party, hastily professed the importance of mask-wearing, and placed the entire state under a limited lockdown order for 30 days.

The California governor issued the order on Thursday following a statewide spike in COVID-19 infections.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement on the move. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

