November 23, 2020

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian wholesale trade in October likely increased by 0.9% after rising 0.9% in September, Statscan said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

The preliminary estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 53.0%, the agency said. It will release the official October data in mid-December.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

