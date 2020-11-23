https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/23/carl-bernstein-says-21-gop-senators-have-expressed-extreme-contempt-for-trump-and-at-least-one-of-them-calls-fake-news/

Big scoop last night from veteran journalist and CNN political analyst Carl Bernstein:

I’m not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially in reporting this: 21 Republican Sens–in convos w/ colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides–have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS. (1/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby. (2/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

And some bonus editorializing:

With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system. More from my appearance earlier on @cnn: https://t.co/c1jZXMR0Pv (3/3) — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) November 23, 2020

Now, Bernstein’s personal feelings about “craven public silence” and whatnot aside, it’s not terribly difficult these days to make the argument that Donald Trump is undermining and discrediting the U.S. electoral system. Trump has made it quite clear that losing graciously isn’t really an option at this point, and his legal team is indulging that.

That said, however, if you’re gonna be like Carl Bernstein and put out there that at least 21 Republican senators “have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS,” you should probably check with all of those Republican senators just to be sure.

Because at least one of them, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, is contradicting Bernstein’s reporting:

This is more false news from a CNN political analyst, as I was one of President Trump’s top defenders during impeachment and strongly support his legal efforts to ensure that every legal vote is counted.https://t.co/BYV9MI5Ofw https://t.co/ItnRr0xD5f — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) November 23, 2020

Whether Braun is making the right call in defending Trump is certainly worth discussing, but, well, if Braun secretly hates Trump, he sure has a funny way of showing it.

There’s plenty of legit news to be had out there. So why do CNN political analysts always seem to gravitate toward the fake stuff?

