Remember Miles Taylor? He’s the “high-ranking official” from the Trump administration who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” and then followed up with a book in the same vein. Once he came forward, some journalists actually tried to shame the New York Times for trying to sell Taylor as a senior administration official when he was, in fact, the chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security. No, he was not someone whose name you’d recognize. CNN’s Chris Cillizza even guessed that “Anonymous” might be Vice President Mike Pence or Kellyanne Conway.

Now we’re hearing that Miles Taylor might have worked with the FBI in its investigation of Michael Flynn. Here’s Catherine Herridge:

As an aside, can we just give Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson a round of applause for staying on this?

So, what are we going to learn from “Anonymous” besides his hatred of the Trump administration of which he was a (small) part?

We believe Taylor kept his gig as a contributor at CNN … maybe Jake Tapper will ask him about this.

