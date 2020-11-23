https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/catholics-biden-archbishop-gomez/2020/11/23/id/998365

Catholic bishops have formed a group to respond to their “concern” about policies Joe Biden supports — particularly abortion and gay rights.

At the end of a virtual meeting for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on Nov. 17, Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez announced the group, and ticked off Biden proposals that were praiseworthy as well as those that should be denounced.

Biden would be only the second Catholic president to be elected after John F. Kennedy.

Gomez’s remarks begin at the 1:55-minute mark.

“The president-elect has given us reason to believe that his faith commitments will move him to support some good policies,” Gomez said. “This includes policies of immigration reform, refugees and the poor, and against racism, the death penalty, and climate change.

”He has also given us reason to believe that he will support policies that are against some fundamental values that we hold dear as Catholics. These policies include: the repeal of the Hyde Amendment and the preservation of Roe vs. Wade.”

The Hyde amendment is legislation that bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except to save the life of the woman, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.

“Both of these policies undermine our preeminent priority of the elimination of abortion,” Gomez said.

He also said other plans were alarming to bishops as well, including “passage of the Equality Act.”

“These policies pose a serious threat to the common good whenever any politicians supports them,” he said. “When politicians who profess the Catholic faith support them, there are additional problems. It creates confusion with the faithful about what the church actually teaches on these questions.”

CatholicVote.org, which opposed the Biden campaign, applauded Gomez’s statements and added: “CatholicVote fully agrees with @USCCB President Abp. Gomez’s assessment that many of Joe Biden policies creates ‘confusion among the faithful’ and ‘pose a serious threat to the common good’.”

Two days after the virtual meeting, Texas Bishop Joseph Strickland also weighed in, urging Biden to “repent.”

In a tweet, Strickland said “As a bishop I beg Mr Biden to repent of his dissent from Catholic teaching on abortion & marriage for his own salvation & for the good of our nation.”

“He aspires to the highest office in our land & must be guided by the truth God has revealed to us. I pray for him to find Truth,” Strickland wrote.

