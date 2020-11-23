https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-director-says-covid-vaccine-likely-ready-second-week-december?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccine will likely be ready for public distribution “by the end of the second week of December,” fulfilling earlier predictions by the White House that the vaccine would be available before the end of the year.

Redfield made the estimation during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday afternoon.

He also predicted an initial “hierarchical” distribution of the medicine, with “nursing home residents and then some combination of health care providers and individuals at high risk for a poor outcome” getting priority for the vaccine.

