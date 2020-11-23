https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/regeneron-covid-coronavirus/2020/11/23/id/998393

Regeneron has agreed to provide the United States with 300,000 doses of its newly developed COVID-19 antibody by January, according to CNBC.

On Saturday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the drug known as REGN-COV2. President Donald Trump took the drug after he contracted COVID-19 in October.

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed pumped $450 million into Regeneron’s development effort for the drug.

“We hope to have millions of doses available. Now still, that might not be enough,” Regeneron CEO, Dr. Leonard Schleifer, told CNBC.

“I’m hopeful that will really bring down the number of cases and that those people that still get it, because they didn’t either respond to the vaccine, or they didn’t access the vaccine or didn’t want the vaccine, that there will be this monoclonal cocktail of ours available for treatment,” he said.

