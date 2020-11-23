https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-cnn-reporter-drowned-out-by-cnn-sucks-chants-during-live-report/

A CNN reporter was drowned out by a crowd of Trump supporters shouting, “CNN sucks,” during a live broadcast on the left-wing network.

CNN’s national correspondent Dianne Gallagher was upstaged by overwhelming chants of “CNN sucks” and “four more years” as she reported from the streets of Lansing, Mich. on Monday. “Make America Great Again” signature red hats and American flags backdropped the scene.

“You can tell there are some protesters out here who do not want them to certify that election,” Gallagher said as the state of Michigan neared certifying its 2020 presidential election results. “So if you can still hear me over the loudspeakers here, basically there are four members of the Board of Canvassers.”

She went on to explain the canvassing process. “Can you just do us a favor, Dianne, and hold up the microphone a little closer to your mouth?” Colleague and anchor Brianna Keilar asked Gallagher while the roar continued behind her. Keilar eventually thanked Gallagher for “weathering that for us.”

Jim Acosta, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, tweeted in October: “This happens at just about every Trump rally.”

Noting that he’s covered five presidential campaigns “long enough to know this isn’t normal,” Acosta captioned an accompany video of Trump rally-goers also yelling, “CNN sucks.”

“Sometimes I’ll scan the crowd, not for the folks who are chanting but for the people who look back at me silently, letting me know they know it’s wrong,” he added.

This happens at just about every Trump rally. I’ve covered five presidential campaigns… long enough to know this isn’t normal. Sometimes I’ll scan the crowd, not for the folks who are chanting but for the people who look back at me silently, letting me know they know it’s wrong pic.twitter.com/1U2nPi5PQR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 29, 2020

President Donald Trump has repeatedly condemned CNN for biased coverage during press conferences, labeling the network as “fake news.”

Trump notably called Acosta a “rude and terrible person” in 2018, lambasting the journalist for poorly treating then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” the president fired. “The way you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible.”

Trump snapped: “When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people.”

“You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Donald Trump tells Jim Acosta during a heated press conference https://t.co/sJ08LdI2IA pic.twitter.com/iP98oKclju — Bloomberg (@business) November 7, 2018

Acosta ran with the Trump-coined phrase to pedal out his egotistical book, entitled The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America, “an explosive, first-hand account of the dangers he faces reporting on the current White House while fighting on the front lines in President Trump’s war on truth.”

