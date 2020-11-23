http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z9ZiuwaQQXM/

After a wave of quarterback injuries, national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick tweeted out a reminder that he is still in playing shape and wants back in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 33, took to Twitter on Monday to remind the league and his fans that he is still working out, and wants a shot at resuming his NFL career despite refusing to participate in an NFL sponsored work out in 2019.

Kaepernick tweeted, “1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with @E_Reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning”

He added a video showcasing some of his quarterbacking skills.

Kaepernick posted the video after a rash of injuries have hit NFL quarterbacks in recent weeks. Specifically, this weekend, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury.

As the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick shot to national stardom not for his prowess on the football field but for his protests against America. By the end of that NFL season, he refused an offer from the San Francisco 49ers to extend his contract, and the next year reportedly turned down several other offers from other teams because they weren’t offering him enough money.

By 2019, after the league succumbed to pressure to give Kaepernick another chance, a special workout was scheduled just for him to allow teams to have a look at his abilities. But instead of participating in the workout, Kaepernick refused to appear at the event and held his own event that few teams attended, using the attention as a chance to grandstand about racism.

