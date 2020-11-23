https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/confirmed-trump-teams-steve-cortes-confirms-report-trumps-case-constitutional-one/

President Trump Team member Steve Cortes on Twitter confirms our reporting earlier today. The President’s cases regarding voter fraud and activities taken by Democrats to steal the election are solid constitutional cases.

We shared the following this morning when listing a litany of fraud related activities and events perpetrated by the Democrats in their effort to steal the 2020 Presidential election.

We shared that activists, media, and “the left” in general are demanding that Trump and his team produce evidence “beyond a reasonable doubt” concerning unprecedented fraud in this year’s campaign. This is ridiculous! Although absolutely important in “criminal” cases, complaints such as those filed by the President and his team, only need to show a “preponderance of the evidence”. This is the absolute LOWEST burden of proof, sometimes called the 51-49 standard, or the “balance of probabilities” standard.

The Three Burdens of Proof (in some situations referred to as standards) are as follows

Beyond a reasonable doubt: The highest standard the law imposes. …

Clear and convincing evidence : An elevated standard that requires a judge or jury to have substantial assurance that the allegations are correct.

: An elevated standard that requires a judge or jury to have substantial assurance that the allegations are correct. Preponderance of the evidence: The lowest standard.

Even though the brilliant attorneys on the mainstream media like FOX News have failed to share this, it does not make it any less true. The Trump team only has to prove a preponderance of evidence to win his cases.

Today the Trump Team confirmed our understanding:

A key point about Trump’s official legal team and other allies pursuing important cases independently. The Sidney Powell case is effectively a criminal case, and she continues to aggressively pursue it. The campaign’s case is primarily a Constitutional one. Both can work. — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 23, 2020

JOE BIDEN did not win 77 million votes and the election. Every sane American knows this. He did not beat Obama’s record and he did not beat President Trump’s historic record. Based on Biden’s events leading up to the election, Biden couldn’t even get more than 30 people at an event hosted with Jon Bon Jovi or President Obama.

The Fraud is Real with a Preponderance of Evidence

Within the first 24 hours after the election we knew it was stolen. President Trump sets the record for the most votes ever and somehow the guy in the basement who is quickly failing in intellectual abilities due to old age, somehow broke the all-time vote record to beat the President’s win.

Within the first few days we saw ample evidence of fraud:

Within a week we uncovered the massive fraud and now today there are literally hundreds of affidavits filed, under penalty of perjury, declaring that:

Many dead people voted with the indication of fraud

Ballots were destroyed intentionally with the intention of fraud

Ballots were separated from their envelopes with the intention of fraud

Vote counts were manipulated with the intention of fraud

Absentee ballots were received back at the counting center BEFORE they were even sent out with the intention of fraud

Many people over 100 years old cast ballots with the intention of fraud

Observers were blocked, some by cardboard sheets, pizza boxes, or social distance, with the intention of fraud

Many people voted more than once, in multiple states, where they were ineligible to vote with the intention of fraud

Ballots were “cured” even before the date they were supposed to be opened with the intention of fraud

Batches of ballots were scanned multiple times into the tabulators with the intention of fraud

Ballots were LOST in predominantly Trump precincts and found after audits with the intention of fraud

Ballots for Trump were found in garbage cans, ditches, or were shredded before, on and after election day with the intention of fraud

Hundreds of thousands of suspicious ballots, many of them 96% up to 100% for Biden were DUMPED into the count in the wee hours of the morning AFTER election day in SWING STATES and the counting had been “stopped” with the intention of fraud

It is our belief that FRAUD OCCURRED in the 2020 Election and the President and his team have MET THE BURDEN OF PROOF and his relief should be granted.



We believe if viewed accurately, the judges will easily see the fraud too.



