https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/11/media-widespread-fraud-gaslighting/

The media is still working overtime to drag Dementia Joe over the finish line. They think the end is in sight, so they’re going all out to squash any efforts to stop the steal, and that includes a very clever “gaslighting” game, that sadly a lot of people are falling for.

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

It involves the term “widespread voter fraud.” This is a term that’s being batted around left and right by the media, who are claiming there’s no “evidence” of it, thus, they claim Trump’s efforts to fight in the courts is pointless.

But that’s not true and it’s not the legal standard.

According to Barnes, Trump doesn’t have to prove “widespread voter fraud.” All he has to do is show that an honest vote of lawful ballots are in doubt.

MORE NEWS: In one Short Tweet, Trump Sr. Advisor Steve Cortes Explains Difference Between Sidney’s Case and Trump’s, “Both Can Work”

Here’s what Mr. Barnes said: ‘Media gaslighting you that “widespread fraud” must have occurred to doubt election outcome. That is NOT the legal standard. All @realDonaldTrump

must show is that an honest vote of lawful ballots places the election outcome in doubt, even if mere irregularity creates that doubt.”

Media gaslighting you that “widespread fraud” must have occurred to doubt election outcome. That is NOT the legal standard. All @realDonaldTrump must show is that an honest vote of lawful ballots places the election outcome in doubt, even if mere irregularity creates that doubt. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 23, 2020

In all honesty, we have the worst propaganda media on the planet…and as I said above, they still have far too much power.

Right now, media jackals, led by the traitors over at Fox News are doing all they can to make Trump’s legal fight l0ok like a “joke” and a “circus.”

The main thing we need to focus on right now is not getting gaslit by the lying fake news media and falling for their endless bag of tricks.

Remember, all these jackals are liars. They didn’t suddenly wake up on 11/4 and decide to start telling the truth.

FOLLOW US ON PARLER

President Trump fighting hard and he deserves his day in court. After all, he’s representing 70+++ million of us and the Constitution as well.

So, we need to shake off the media lies, rise up, and keep fight right alongside him.

This election will go to the courts and I still believe we can win. I won’t believe otherwise until the last gavel hits the wood.

Don’t give up and don’t ever give in.

Attn: Wayne Dupree is a free speech champion who works tirelessly to bring you news that the mainstream media ignores. But he needs your support in order to keep delivering quality, independent journalism. You can make a huge impact in the war against fake news by pledging as little as $5 per month. Please click here Patreon.com/WDShow to help Wayne battle the fake news media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

