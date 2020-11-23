https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/covid-hypocrite-ny-gov-cuomo-thanksgiving-elderly-mother-two-daughters-telling-new-yorkers-not-family-gatherings/

After weeks of telling New Yorkers to stay home for Thanksgiving and to not hold family dinners with non-household members out of fears of spreading the COVID-19 China coronavirus and mandating a ten-person limit, the Emmy award winning Governor Andrew Cuomo is having his elderly mother and two of his daughters for Thanksgiving dinner in Albany.

Cuomo was mocked with a window sticker depicting him spying on Thanksgiving gatherings.

Cuomo mentioned his plans in an interview with the WAMC public radio network radio Monday afternoon that was reported on by local reporters and by the Daily Beast:

“It’s about life and death,” Cuomo said, before offering a story about his daughter crying to him on the phone about now having Thanksgiving together. “We are in a place now with bad synergy.” Hours later, during an interview on WAMC, Cuomo admitted he was still having an in-person Thanksgiving despite his pleas for New Yorkers to stay home, stating he was spending the holiday with his 89-year old mother and two daughters in Albany. TRENDING: Report: New York’s Democrat Attorney General Puts Pressure on Business Leaders to Coerce Trump to Concede; Talk of Withholding Donations to GOP Georgia Senate Races “The story is, my mom is going to come up and two of my girls. But the plans change,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says the “current plan” is for his mother and two of his daughters (who do not live with him full time) to join him for Thanksgiving. — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) November 23, 2020

Just last week Cuomo publicly chided his mother for wanting to have a family Thanksgiving, “”No, you won’t be safe. It’s an illusion,” Cuomo says of even his mother suggesting his family could get together for Thanksgiving. “My advice on Thanksgiving: Don’t be a turkey.”

“No, you won’t be safe. It’s an illusion,” Cuomo says of even his mother suggesting his family could get together for Thanksgiving. “My advice on Thanksgiving: Don’t be a turkey.” pic.twitter.com/UHFz2cBk8G — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) November 18, 2020

More Cuomo telling people to not host visiting family members for Thanksgiving.

A small Thanksgiving dinner is no less meaningful than a big one. In fact the best way to show your thanks and love this year is to stay home. pic.twitter.com/wf4n9UOmWZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 19, 2020

Love is sometimes doing what’s hard. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with your immediate household only. pic.twitter.com/nBEviXnZ8P — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 19, 2020

Cuomo posted a visual telling New Yorkers they could kill their family members by holding a family Thanksgiving dinner.

Next Thanksgiving, you’ll ask yourself: Did I do everything I could to keep my community safe? Be safe and smart this Thanksgiving — so that we will all have more to be thankful for next year. pic.twitter.com/QltioDtOvd — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020

Earlier Monday Cuomo humble-bragged about his third daughter not coming home for Thanksgiving, “My daughter isn’t coming to Thanksgiving. She is out of state and it’s safer not to travel. It’s hard. But I can’t think of a better gesture of love than to say, I’m making the tough choice to keep you & our family safe. We may be physically apart but we’re spiritually together”

My daughter isn’t coming to Thanksgiving. She is out of state and it’s safer not to travel. It’s hard. But I can’t think of a better gesture of love than to say, I’m making the tough choice to keep you & our family safe. We may be physically apart but we’re spiritually together — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020

Cuomo: “This is not a normal Thanksgiving. It’s a better than normal Thanksgiving. It’s a deeper Thanksgiving. It’s a more meaningful Thanksgiving. Mariah loves me so much she’s not coming to celebrate Thanksgiving with me. That’s how much she loves me.” pic.twitter.com/ootHd4noe3 — The Hill (@thehill) November 23, 2020

And the daughter proudly posted about her tough decision.

While I’m sad to be away from my family this Thanksgiving, I know it’s the right thing to do because it keeps them safe. Being #NYTough sometimes means not being in New York. ❤️ https://t.co/Lr77p4ihoD pic.twitter.com/zhp47vCv2C — Mariah Kennedy Cuomo (@Mkennedycuomo) November 23, 2020

