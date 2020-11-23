https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cpac-film-trailer-the-rise-of-socialism/

Posted by Kane on November 23, 2020 10:41 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Two highlights from new CPAC documentary released this weekend.

OFFICIAL TRAILER CPAC — The World is Watching



“The world is watching America in the global push against oppressive socialist regimes. Filmed in 6 different countries around the world and throughout the U.S., “The World is Watching” examines growing fears and dire warnings about the rising tide of socialism from Hong Kong to Australia to Brazil and in the heart of America.”

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO: https://acu.link/cpac-world-watching

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: https://acu.link/yt-cpac-world-watching

Starring – Matt Schlapp – Dan Schneider – Mercedes Schlapp – Ian Walters

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...