https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-honored-with-emmy-crenshaw-theyre-confusing-highest-death-count-with-best-performance

On Friday, the International Emmy Awards announced the recipient of its International Emmy® Founders Award for 2020: New York Democrat governor Andrew Cuomo. The International Emmy Awards lauded Cuomo “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw, disgusted with the choice, fired back on Twitter, “I think the International Emmys are confusing ‘highest death count’ and ‘putting COVID patients back into nursing homes’ categories with the ‘best performance’ category.”

I think the International Emmys are confusing “highest death count” and “putting COVID patients back into nursing homes” categories with the “best performance” category. https://t.co/OXuVB7LEO7 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 20, 2020

According to worldometers.info, through November 22 New York had suffered 34,233 deaths from COVID-19, 13,000 deaths more than any other state. As far as Cuomo putting patients back into nursing homes, on March 25, the New York State Department of Health issued an “Advisory: Hospital Discharges and Admissions to Nursing Homes,” in which they stated:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

On May 10, Cuomo finally rescinded the order, saying, “We’re just not going to send a person who is positive to a nursing home after a hospital visit.” ABC News reported, “The new testing requirements and ban on hospitals sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes came a day after an AP report in which residents’ relatives, nursing home watchdogs and politicians from both parties criticized the Cuomo administration’s policies on both.”

On April 28, New York reported 644 people from adult care homes who died of coronavirus; that number plummeted to 165 on May 13.

The Daily Wire reported in mid-May that Cuomo had placed a provision granting virtual total immunity to nursing homes:

In late March, aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) “quietly inserted”a provision that granted almost total immunity to nursing homes from lawsuits from families of the 5,300 patients who have died from the coronavirus in various facilities throughout the state. The New York Times reported that the provision went unnoticed by lawmakers who voted on the budget a few days later. The Times spends most of its article trying to blame the nursing home lobby for the provision, but waits until the 23rd paragraph to mention – in a single sentence – that “the state required nursing homes to take Covid-19 patients.”

As Kyle Smith wrote in National Review:

Cuomo made three breathtakingly bad moves in March that in retrospect amounted to catastrophe. First, Cuomo failed to call for, and even actively discouraged, informal social-distancing measures in early March. Next was the delay in mid-March in ordering formal closures when the virus started rampaging through his state. Third was his March 25 edict to long-term care facilities that they must accept infected patients, which caused a mass deadly outbreak among helpless, trapped, elderly New Yorkers.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

