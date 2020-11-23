https://justthenews.com/government/local/dc-imposes-new-coronavirus-lockdown-restrictions-mirroring-mandates-other-major?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The nation’s capital is headed back into lockdown. On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced several new coronavirus restrictions that limit indoor and outdoor gatherings, restrict group exercise classes and prevent the sale of alcohol at restaurants past 10 p.m.

The mayor described the increased restrictions as an “adjustment” to the Phase Two plan that remains in effect in the district. Unlike neighboring states, D.C. never moved into Phase Three.

The city on Monday reported 139 news cases and two deaths from the novel coronavirus, which followed a week of rising cases that mirror the patterns seen across the nation.

Some of the other restrictions – similar to those now in effect in US. states and cities – include limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people (down from 50), limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people (down from 50), limiting outdoor workout classes to 25 people and cancelling all indoor classes.

Bowser says restaurants can stay open for dining until midnight, despite the 10 p.m. last call.

Additional restrictions on restaurants will go into effect December 14, lowering their capacity from 50% to 25%.

“It would be helpful to see if transmission is likely to have happened at gyms or live music venues or restaurants or to restaurant workers in the kitchen,” tweeted Council member Elissa Silverman during Bowser’s press conference.

Prior to Bowser’s announcement, Smithsonian Institutions including the National Zoo and all museums would re-close to the public as case rates begin to rise.

