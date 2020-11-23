https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/23/dan-bongino-flirting-with-presidential-run-2024/

Commentator and radio host Dan Bongino said Monday on his podcast that he is considering the idea of a 2024 presidential run.

Bongino, who is a Fox News contributor, said on “The Dan Bongino Show” that if Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan ran for president, he would be there to run against him. Bongino also called Hogan a “loser” and mispronounced his first name during the segment.

“If Harry [sic] Hogan runs for president in 2024, and there is no one by the name of Trump on the ballot, I will consider entering politics again,” Bongino declared. (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)

“This guy’s such a loser that if he ran the country into the ground, I couldn’t live with myself. I’m just throwing that out there,” Bongino added.

Fox News contributor and three-time failed congressional candidate Dan Bongino today floated a potential run for President of The United States in 2024. https://t.co/lHKX77Oc2F — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) November 23, 2020

Bongino noted that he hates politics and suggested his wife Paula Bongino would not be a fan of the comments. Bongino ran for Congress in both Maryland and Florida multiple times but was unsuccessful in each attempt.

Recently, Bongino has attacked Hogan, calling him a “sell out” because the latter is critical of President Donald Trump. Hogan tweeted that Trump should “stop golfing and concede” Sunday.