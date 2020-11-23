https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/23/dbag-alert-blue-check-sjw-doc-busted-using-old-pic-in-ugly-covid-thread-pushing-to-medically-punish-those-who-dont-do-as-theyre-told/

Wanting to withhold treatment from a COVID patient based on their politics … real nice, doc.

Just as active alcoholics with terminal liver disease are REFUSED liver transplants… People who don’t follow preventative public health measures against COVID19 should be the LAST to get hospital beds. — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) November 22, 2020

Notice his pretty, shiny blue checkmark.

Guess Twitter is good with this sort of tweeting and mindset.

But you know, the Right is filled with fascists and bigots and all that junk … or not.

Is this you in this picture? Sorry, we have limited oxygen tanks, bipap machines and ICU beds. Please wait in the WAITING room and we’ll notify you when treatment for selfish people is available. pic.twitter.com/UHBZO14uJ6 — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) November 22, 2020

Gosh, we can’t for the life of us figure out why so many people on the Right are resisting ‘uniting’ with these sweethearts on the Left. They’re so loving, tolerant, giving, and compassionate.

What state are you from? North Dakota.. you were suppose to #StayHome. Sorry, we have limited oxygen tanks, bipap machines and ICU beds. Please wait in the WAITING room and we’ll notify you when treatment for selfish people is available. pic.twitter.com/RM8wgxh1ps — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) November 22, 2020

Looks like this picture from our friendly doctor is actually from several years back:

What sort of despicable human being does this? And for hate clicks and taps on Twitter?

It’s actually 5 1/2 yrs old … taken at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania … at a NASCAR race weekend … https://t.co/gYQIq6XFtM — Seattle Six (@SeattleSix) November 23, 2020

Either way, it’s not a picture of people gathering during the pandemic.

Doc.

There are no words.

None.

But that doesn’t mean people on Twitter didn’t have plenty of them for the doctor:

Hey Cleavon, do hospitals refuse other treatments for alcoholics? Isn’t alcoholism a disease? Don’t doctors take an oath to do no harm?

You are TERRIBLE at your job. — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) November 23, 2020

This is what we expect from single payer health insurance. You’re not saying anything revolutionary or even controversial here. And it’s the reason we fight against you — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) November 23, 2020

You are a physician, your job is to heal. Perhaps you should reconsider your career if you feel this way — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) November 23, 2020

How very….fascist…of you. — Amy (@famousamosquito) November 22, 2020

No more statins and heart surgery for the obese. No antivirals for IV drug users with Hep C. No cancer treatment for smokers. No HIV drugs for gay men who aren’t monogamous. Eff all of them, right? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) November 23, 2020

Eat your veggies or die unaided. Yeah. Lets go there. Maybe you should stop being a doctor. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) November 23, 2020

Compassion only for those who act in agreement with you is not compassion at all. — Office of the Shit-Poster Elect (@cheapoldbstd) November 23, 2020

You cannot possibly be a doctor. — susan smith (@nalapuck) November 23, 2020

We suppose MD could stand for ‘Major Dbag’?

***

