New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell has filled paperwork requesting the disbarment of attorneys working on behalf of President Donald Trump’s campaign, citing “attempts to overturn the election and demolish democracy.”

Pascrell wrote the legal disciplinary authorities in five states — Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and New York — last week requesting the “severest sanction” against Rudy Giuliani and 22 other Trump attorneys: “revocation of their law licensures.”

Speaking about Giuliani specifically, Pascrell claimed the former New York City mayor has violated rules governing the professional conduct of lawyers by participating in “frivolous lawsuits,” using the court system to “assault public confidence in the United States electoral system,” and engaging “in conduct involving dishonest, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.”

“The egregious pattern of behavior by Mr. Giuliani to effectuate Mr. Trump’s sinister arson is a danger not just to our legal system but is also unprecedented in our national life. In carrying out that perversion, Mr. Giuliani has clearly violated the New York Rules of Professional Conduct he swore to uphold and should face the severest sanction your body can mete out: revocation of his law licensure,” Pascrell said.

Similar claims of professional attorney misconduct were made against the other Trump lawyers.

Trump’s legal team have made numerous allegations of wide-scale voter fraud. However, they have not backed their allegations with concrete evidence in court.

Their failure to substantiate their allegations publicly has earned scorn from Republican lawmakers, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and even staunch allies of Trump, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who called Trump’s legal team a “national embarrassment.”

One of the Trump legal team’s latest losses came in Pennsylvania over the weekend, when a federal judge denied their request to invalidate millions of votes. Doing so would have amounted to violating the Constitution, the judge said.

As TheBlaze reported, Pascrell has also said Trump and his “enablers” should be “tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution.”

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell said, claiming the Trump administration has “engaged in treachery, in treason.”

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices,” Pascrell said.

