https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-pennsylvania-health-officials-ban-bars-from-selling-alcohol-at-5pm-night-before-thanksgiving/

Health officials in Pennsylvania are attempting to slow the spread of CoVID this Thanksgiving by tackling the sale of alcohol; banning bars and restaurants from selling spirits starting at 5pm the night before the holiday.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 25, restaurants and bars are ordered to suspend alcohol sales at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. Gov. Wolf says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the ‘biggest day for drinking’ and acknowledged bars and restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, but this one-night ban is needed,” reports CBS Pittsburgh.

Today I’m announcing efforts to slow the spread of #COVID19 as cases reach critical levels. They include a recommitment to school safety, protections for businesses and employees, reduced gatherings, enforcement for mask wearing, and an advisory encouraging PA’ians to stay home. pic.twitter.com/NbV8w9Xqq2 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 23, 2020

#BREAKING NEWS: Pa. Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine has issued a one-night suspension of alcohol sales starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which is the night before the Thanksgiving holiday. https://t.co/iVngbGjRoZ — KDKA (@KDKA) November 23, 2020

“The thing that we can’t do is ignore reality and say ‘yeah you folks, for no fault of your own, have been hit hardest by this virus.’ But the virus is what’s doing this. It’s not me. It’s not the administration. It’s not the government,” said Gov. Wolf.

“Orders already in place and those announced today will be enforced, and law enforcement and state agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts, issuing citations and fines and possible regulatory actions for repeat offenders,” says Dr. Levine.

Read the full report at CBS Pittsburgh.

