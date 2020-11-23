https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/527259-did-late-deciders-for-donald-trump-impact-the-election-polls-this-year

The polls missed again in 2020. While a few votes are still being counted, it is clear that surveys underestimated support for Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield for UN ambassador: reports Scranton dedicates ‘Joe Biden Way’ to honor president-elect Kasich: Republicans ‘either in complete lockstep’ or ‘afraid’ of Trump MORE by about five points nationally, with some larger misses in key swing states like Wisconsin. The results have unleashed renewed criticisms of a polling industry that assumed it had addressed the errors of 2016, and there is no shortage of theories attempting to explain why the polls again performed so poorly.

Before and after the election, many analysts have speculated about the possibility that late deciders broke heavily for Trump. Pointing to the exit polls, some pollsters are suggesting this was indeed the case. After four years of learning about Trump and $6.6 billion dollars in campaign spending, was there really a noticeable portion of late deciders for Trump? We’re not so sure.

First, as we have shown previously, there were fewer undecided voters in 2020 than 2016 and no evidence these folks were leaning toward Trump prior to the election. More importantly, we analyzed data from a Reality Check Insights survey that re-interviewed survey respondents immediately after the election to see if their vote intentions had changed.

These respondents had initially reported whether they planned to vote for Joe Biden, Trump, or neither candidate in three pre-election surveys conducted between August and November 2. Then from November 4 to November 6, more than 300 of these respondents were reinterviewed, allowing us to check whether late deciders broke for Trump and whether anyone switched their intended vote. Regardless of how we look at the data, we find no evidence that late-deciders broke for Trump.

Take those who said they intended to vote for “neither” Biden nor Trump in the surveys before the election. In the interview after the election, this group broke evenly for Biden and Trump at 21 percent each, with the remainder saying they voted for another candidate or were unable to vote.

This pattern is especially notable because the post-election survey asked, “Many Americans decided at the last minute to vote for Trump. Who did you vote for in the 2020 presidential election?” In other words, even when respondents were primed with the possibility that many Americans decided at the last minute to vote for Trump, we find no evidence of late-breaking support for Trump among this group.

A similar story emerges among those who expressed an intention to vote for Biden or Trump before the election. If Trump benefited from late-breaking support, we would expect the group intending to vote for Biden but actually voting Trump to outnumber the reverse case. They did not. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of respondents reported a vote that matched their earlier intention. Less than 1 percent of the respondents initially indicated a Biden vote intention but a Trump vote and only 1 percent initially indicated a Trump vote intention but then reported a Biden vote. In other words, in the rare case where pre-election vote intentions differed from reported votes, voters were no more likely to choose Trump over Biden.

While our findings can’t speak to what else might have caused polls to underestimate Trump support, we don’t find any evidence that survey respondents were more likely to break late for Trump versus Biden. This conclusion is further supported by a comparison of vote intention with what respondents named as the most important issue in the 2020 election, measured in the November survey.

In line with other surveys, the coronavirus was the number one issue among respondents who expressed a Biden vote intention, while the economy took the top spot among those who expressed a Trump vote intention. Tellingly, those intending to vote for “neither” were equally likely to name the coronavirus and the economy as the most-important issue. This suggests that the priorities of these “undecideds” were no more likely to align with the priorities of Trump supporters, which we might expect had late-deciders leaned toward Trump.

These results hold direct implications for the sources of survey bias and the ongoing conversation over whether or not a substantial portion of the president’s supporters were even included in the polls. It seems that the polling miss was not driven by late deciders breaking for Trump. While the polls correctly called the winner and will continue to serve an important role in society, for reasons that remain to be seen, it appears that many surveys did not include a small but meaningful portion of Trump supporters.

Peter Enns is an associate professor at Cornell University, director for the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research, and founder of Reality Check Insights. Jonathon Schuldt is an associate professor at Cornell University and a board member with the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research.

