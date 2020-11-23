https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/23/doh-ny-times-runs-correction-after-getting-obamas-former-hud-secretary-mixed-up-with-cuban-dictator/
The “corrections” section in the New York Times can at time carry some very telling gems, and this is one of those occasions:
“An article this weekend on Page 34 about President Trump’s potential legal liabilities misstates the given name of a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama. He is Julián Castro, not Raúl.”
😳https://t.co/P5Fnvx43dM pic.twitter.com/KxhmfKyqbH
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 23, 2020
Whoops…
Raul is often mistaken for his more famous brother. https://t.co/SCju0lFCzK pic.twitter.com/sB3911qRFC
— James Taranto (@jamestaranto) November 23, 2020
LOL.
No need for fact-checkers when you can just run corrections.
— Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) November 23, 2020
How in God’s name did that make it past the editors?
— Chrissy Hitchens (@NewsyGirl05) November 23, 2020
Layers and layers of fact-checkers!