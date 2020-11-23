https://thenationalpulse.com/news/dominion-uses-chinese-parts/

John Poulos, the CEO and founder of Dominion Voting Systems, testified that his machines are composed of parts manufactured in China from the “screen on the interface down to the chip component level,” The National Pulse can reveal.

The comments came during Poulos’s sworn testimony before the House Administration Committee on January 9th, 2020.

The unearthed remarks boost claims that Dominion’s voting systems could have been influenced by a foreign actor – specifically the Biden-backing Chinese Communist Party.

Contained in the nearly three hour-long testimony, Poulos’s opening statement revealed how the company relies on parts manufactured in China for its voting machines.

Poulos didn’t “know the exact percentage” of China-based parts used in his company’s machines:

“We do have components in our products that come from China and don’t know the exact percentage. I can certainly get that to the committee through my staff – happy to work with you on getting the exact number.”

Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren interrupted, inquiring “before you go forward, what are the components that are from China.”

Poulos then reveals that “the actual glass screen on the interface down to the chip component level of capacitors and resistors” are from China:

“Uh so, for example, LCD components, the actual glass screen on the interface down to the chip component level of capacitors and resistors, several of those components to our knowledge are not even – there’s no option for manufacturing of those in the United States. We would welcome guidelines and best practices from the committee and from the federal government in terms of this is not a problem that is unique to the industry.”

The comments follow Lofgren, who spearheaded President Trump’s impeachment inquiry for the Democrats, raising concerns about Chinese influence over voting machines:

“In December 2019, a study released by a supply chain monitoring company showed that one-fifth or 20 percent of components in a popular voting machine came from China-based companies. Furthermore, close to 59 percent of suppliers within that machine’s supply chain had locations in either China or Russia.”

Establishment media outlets, however, have insisted that claims of Dominion being subject to foreign influence are rooted in “baseless conspiracy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

