Donald Trump Jr. slammed attorney L. Lin Wood for asking Republican Georgia voters to withhold their votes during the upcoming runoff election, which will determine what party controls the Senate.

In a Monday tweet, Trump Jr. told GOP voters to “IGNORE” people calling for a boycott on voting for Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate,” he posted. “That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.”

Over the weekend, Lin, who has been filing lawsuits for President Donald Trump challenging the election results, posted a series of tweets urging Republicans in Georgia not to vote in the runoff unless Loeffler and Perdue help overturn the election results in the state.

“Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature?” Wood tweeted. “If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff,” he continued. “Will you?”

He then tweeted, “Politicians love votes & money (not necessarily in that order). Want to get @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue out of their basements to demand that action must be taken to fix steal of the 11/3 GA election? Threaten to withhold your votes & money. Demand that they represent you.”

