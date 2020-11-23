https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-podcast/douglas-murray-warning-for-americans

One of the most shocking things British journalist, political commentator, and author of “The Madness of Crowds,” Douglas Murray witnessed during his recent stay in America, was how many Americans are acting as if they live in 1930s Germany or behind the Iron Curtain, afraid to stand up and speak out because they’re afraid of the consequences.

Murray joined the “Glenn Beck Podcast” this week to explain why he believes the state of America is actually worse than we realize, and how the Left’s obsession with rewriting history has ushered in guilt, fear, and a “silent majority.”

Murray said he’s particularly “fed up” with those on the Right who are afraid to voice their opinion because they don’t want to become the target of leftist mobs on social media.

“Do you think anyone in history who told the truth had an easy time? You’ve got the easiest time that any opposition movement ever did in history,” Murray said.

“You cannot have these people in America living in a free society — which is for the time being free — pretending that they live under the circumstances of Jews in 1930s Germany,” he added. “Speak up. Speak out. Don’t be a silent majority; be a very damn noisy majority. And don’t put up with the oppression of people who are totally insincere … they want to make money. They want to win. Nothing more. Call them out … and get back to what you should be doing as a nation.”

